Fashion by definition is about change and newness but 2017 was a year particularly marked by significant upheaval, new launches, closures and industry moves that we could scarcely keep up with. It was another year of flux, fragility and uncertainty, with a shared sense of instability that was felt throughout the fashion industry as well as across the entire world.
2017 was the year that the decline of print media became an inescapable reality as numerous titles closed or moved solely online, more designers consolidated their menswear and womenswear collections to present co-ed shows or moved away entirely from the traditional schedule, and there were major reshuffles in some of the most powerful positions in design and fashion media. Alexandra Shulman left British Vogue, replaced by Edward Enninful, Anne-Marie Curtis took the top job at Elle UK, Glamour UK closed its print edition, Christopher Bailey announced his departure from Burberry, Jonathan Saunders stepped down from DVF, Clare Waight Keller moved from Chloé to Givenchy and Bouchra Jarrar departed Lanvin.
2017 was a year of monumental change. Ahead are just some of the biggest fashion moments from the past 12 months.