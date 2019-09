Watching this episode, I was struck by the parallels to Meryl Streep's performance as Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham in The Post. Like Donatella, Graham was thrust into the spotlight in the aftermath of a tragic event: her husband's 1963 suicide. In the years that followed, she took the local paper she had inherited and turned it into one of the most powerful and iconic American journalism institutions, navigating ethical and political crises like the Pentagon Papers and Watergate along the way. What's interesting about Liz Hannah's script, however, is that, like Smith's, it doesn't shy away from the real feeling of helplessness and inadequacy that many women feel when they are handed the keys they were denied for so long.