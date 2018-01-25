We catch a glimpse of her vision later in the episode when Gianni, feeling a renewed sense of purpose after the medication starts controlling the symptoms, dismisses the models she's hired for a fashion show as "morbid." He wants his brand to celebrate life. She feels they're just going in the same old direction — there's fresher, younger talent in the news now. They need to compete to stay relevant. In the end, Gianni gets his way, describing his final look: a Versace bride.