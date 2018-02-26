Milan Street Style Is An A-To-Z Lesson In Italian Designers

If you're wondering whether every person in Milan owns a Gucci Marmont bag or Princetown velvet slippers, we're right there with you. As the third stretch of the fashion month circuit gets underway in Italia, it's becoming easier to spot just what trends reflect each city. Where New York saw puffers and a whole lot of see-through bags, and London had Burberry trench coats aplenty (of course), Milan's style set is sporting a lot of Fendi (hello, return of the double-F logo) and Moschino (whose latest collection subtly gave the middle finger to President Trump). We're also seeing some of the season's overarching looks filter in — from the practical parka to yellow, the color of the moment.
But just because we're on day who-even-knows of this month-long whirlwind doesn't mean the street style is any less inspired than it was on day one. In fact, the over-the-top Milan aesthetic is just the jolt we need to get us through the home stretch.