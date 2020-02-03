Everything You Need To Know About J.Lo & Shakira’s Halftime Costumes

With caramel-colored hair, Shakira opted for equally dramatic looks by Norwegian designer Dundas while performing songs like “Hips Don’t Lie” and “Whenever, Wherever.” The first ‘fit was a red halter top paired with a matching mini skirt with a high slit, armbands, and boots crystallized by The Dan Life — it featured a mix of sparkly fringe and crystals, also courtesy of Swarovski. The second look included a gold-and-crystal sequin bra top with an “S” at the chest, a matching bolero, and high-waisted underpants with fringe. Shakira’s greatest accessory for the night? A Gibson guitar encrusted with 70,000 jet hematite Swarovski crystals. Wowza!