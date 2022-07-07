Story from accessories
Silk Bandanas Are A Go-To Summer Accessory. 12 To Shop Now

Frances Solá-Santiago
Photo: Courtesy of Versace.
Today’s trends are anything but straightforward, with silk bandanas, platforms heels, and opera gloves all making waves. Ensuring that your wardrobe is up to date can often mean searching for shoppable items in a sea of puzzling options. Our column Sourced answers all your market-related questions, as well as offers you an endless source of styles that will make snagging today’s top trends easy, so you can spend your precious time learning about the next wave of trends. 
Summer fashion has little room for layering or accessorizing. With the hot temperatures outside, it’s hard to find ways to wear jewelry that doesn’t stick to your skin or hair accessories that don't make you reach for dry shampoo post every wear. Yet, silk bandanas remain a go-to accessory come summer, and that’s because they’re probably one of the most versatile ones. This year, they’re also one of the season’s top trends
Blumarine spring 2022.
Blumarine spring 2022.
Blumarine spring 2022.
Blumarine spring 2022.
For confirmation, look to the spring/summer 2022 runways where Versace and Blumarine showed an array of silk scarves and scarf-like tops in bright hues. A staple of the Y2K era (see: Jennifer Lopez on the 2000 MTV VMAs red carpet), silk bandanas can be worn in a plethora of ways: as hair accessories, neck scarves, and, if the style is big enough, even strapless tops. Perhaps that’s why, no matter the trends of the moment, we keep coming back to them. 
Ahead, we’ve scoured the internet for some of the best silk bandanas to shop this summer. 
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

Silk Laundry, $90

Shop This
Silk Laundry
Scarf
$90.00
Silk Laundry
If neon hues are too much for you, the classic look of this silk bandana will let you wear one of 2022's top trends.

Milaner, $120

Shop This
Milaner
The Eden Silk Scarf
$120.00
Milaner
A fancy take for those channeling the night luxe aesthetic this summer.

Lunya, $48

Shop This
Lunya
Washable Silk Scarf
$48.00
Lunya
A day of sun, salt water, and sand is harsh on silk, but this washable scarf is up for the job.
Madewell, $20

Shop This
Madewell
Silk Bandana
$19.99
Madewell
Neutral capsule wardrobes call for a bright silk bandana, whether as a hair accessory or a handbag detail.

Free People, $20

Shop This
Hanks Kerchiefs x FP
Souvenir Bandana
$19.95
Free People
In case you missed it, fashion is having a thing for mushrooms lately. Hop on the trend with a silk bandana.

Rifle Paper Co., $78

Shop This
Rifle Paper Co.
Strawberry Fields Silk Scarf
$78.00
Rifle Paper Co
Florals are not only for spring, and this scarf is proof enough you can wear them year-round.

AllSaints, $22

Shop This
AllSaints
Oniyuri Bandana
$22.00$45.00
AllSaints
If abstract lines are your thing, consider this dark-hued bandana.

Fine and Dandy, $225

Shop This
Fine and Dandy
Scarf
$225.00
Fine and Dandy
A classic blue-and white-print can elevate any outfit, no matter the hot temperatures.

St. John, $120

Shop This
St. John
Vintage Floral Print Silk Scarf
$117.00$195.00
St. John
For the cottagecore girlies, vintage-style florals are always a good idea.

Etsy, $5

Shop This
Etsy
Silk Scarf
$5.00
Etsy
An elevated take on Y2K's classic bandana print.

Versace, $375

Shop This
Versace
Barocco Goddess Silk Shawl
$375.00$750.00
Versace
The Y2K bandana tops and scarves were all about extravagance, and this Barocco-style scarf serves exactly that.

Ganni, $75

Shop This
Ganni
Bandana Print Scarf
$75.00
Farfetch
If ruffled collars and pastoral dresses are your thing, this feminine take on the classic bandana print is a summer must-have.

