24 Unique, Non-Cheesy Valentine’s Day Gifts For Men

Shopping Valentine's Day gifts for men can be a difficult task — you wanna spend your good dollars on things your dude will actually love, rather than mindlessly wrapping up a corny, heart-shaped throwaway. Often that means seeking out products that are part splurge-y and part personal.
Admittedly, we aren't experts in "man things" by any means, but when it comes to sourcing highly sought-after products, we have a thing or two to recommend at every budget. If you're looking to flex your gift-giving skills for your beau — be it your boyfriend, husband, or (ahem) friend-with-benefits hookup buddy — come February 14, you've come to the right place. Ahead, peruse our selection of unique (and highly useful!) items across fashion, beauty, home, and entertainment that will aim straight for your S.O.'s heart.
It’s no secret that nail-care is growing in popularity across the gender spectrum, and more and more men-folk are hopping on the mani bandwagon. If your dude is a proud polish wearer, get him a supremely luxurious lacquer that will look gorgeous on his digits and his dresser.
Listen, some men need their own handbags. This travel pouch is small but still ample enough for stashing the day's essentials. The streamlined outer profile hides a surprisingly roomy interior that will accommodate a variety of tech accessories, snacks, sunnies, and AirPods. (It’s also made from a waterproof material and backed by a three-year warranty — something your practical partner will appreciate.)
If your guy is an urban adventurer, give him the gift of Merrell’s Hydro Moc. Both super sleek and comfy, the slip-on shoe will become his go-to for any excursion.
"I don't want a beautiful piece of bling," said nobody ever. Mejuri’s classic 14K gold signet ring is embedded with a shiny black slab of onyx, and boasts a traditionally masculine styling that we suspect will appeal bauble-lovers of any gender. “Got this as a gift for my brother. He loves it and hasn’t taken it off since. Premium craftsmanship!” exclaimed reviewer Kiara D.
Gift him a plant that exudes personality. The tropical origins of this blissfully-named greenery will lends a bright, vacation-y vibe to the gloomiest of man caves.
A longtime favorite among the GQ set, Salomon is know for seriously functional footwear that doesn’t skimp on curb appeal. With a proprietary, super-grippy outsole, an insole that boasts multiple layers of cushy support, and a Gore-Tex exterior for superior protection from the elements, this stylish trail shoe that will take him from the city streets to the hills.
It’s no secret that he’s more of a product junkie that you are, and you’ve seen him eyeing your Sunday Riley C. E. O. with more than a casual interest. Introduce your guy to the wonders of serum with hims’ antioxidant-packed, cruelty-free daily blend.
If your S.O. doesn't already have a cashmere scarf, V-day is a great occasion for an upgrade. (He might think it’s too fancy for him, but once he wraps it around his neck, he’ll never go back.)
Because chocolate is overrated.
Because he will always need earbuds — and even Apple’s Pro AirPods are no match for his high-impact workouts. These high-tech buds are engineered to keep up with the sweatiest of sessions, thanks to a moisture-repellent mesh that protects the hardware and a five-hour battery life.
Got a smoothie king in your life? If so, he'll definitely make good use of this easy-to-clean single-serving blender.
Being in a relationship can be a roller-coaster of emotions — thankfully, these mirrors show how it is (all while making his abode look very cool). Choose the one that matches his current mood, or nab the full set for $243.
Upgrade his regular baseball cap for one that's lined with fuzzy sherpa for winter.
Love is helping your guy stay hydrated with the help of a trendy aluminum water bottle that’s beloved by TikTok-ing teens.
Because you’re the one who’s inhaling his pheromones most of the time, gift him with a luxury scent that will also make you swoon.
Get this luxe daypack for the on-the-go guy in your life — it's perfectly sized for a laptop, gym clothes, and other home-to-office stashables. The solid leather construction makes it an impressive option for work and travel.
Nothing quite accents a couch like a playful basketball pillow.
The makers of Darn Tough socks are so confident in their namesake that every pair has a lifetime guarantee — meaning this just might be the last sock your guy will ever need.
Fleece half-zips are wonderfully always on-trend, but chances are that your beau doesn't have one in a wild floral print.
Get this unique, hand-made mug for the coffee (or tea) lover in your life.
Some men really love their video games. Why not indulge them?
The Calvin Klein slim fit crew neck is a cult classic amongst men. Replenish your boo's drawer with this unstoppable tee.
For the guy who is always capturing the moment.
Don't let him travel without one.
