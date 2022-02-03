24 Unique, Non-Cheesy Valentine’s Day Gifts For Men

Admittedly, we aren't experts in "man things" by any means, but when it comes to sourcing highly sought-after products, we have a thing or two to recommend at every budget. If you're looking to flex your gift-giving skills for your beau — be it your boyfriend, husband, or (ahem) friend-with-benefits hookup buddy — come February 14, you've come to the right place. Ahead, peruse our selection of unique (and highly useful!) items across fashion, beauty, home, and entertainment that will aim straight for your S.O.'s heart.