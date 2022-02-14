12 Valentine’s Day Gifts That R29 Singles Are Buying Themselves

Whether it’s a Nicholas Sparks-type romance, a self-care day on the level of Beyoncé’s Me, Myself & I, or adorable platonic presents for our besties; we believe that affection is truly infectious, and we don’t want a cure. That being said, there’s no denying that traditional romantic unions — couples, throuples, and domestic partnerships — hold a formidable sway over this little holiday known as Valentine’s Day. So, to even Cupid’s playing field, we’re shedding some amorous light on the joys of singledom with 12 gifts recommended by the single and fabulous folks from within the walls of Refinery29.
With an internet so vast and self-care so essential, the upcoming list is one for the (self-help) books. Towel warmers, palm stones, plant pals, and more unconventional “Treat Yo' Self” gift picks await your self-loving gaze this Valentine's Day — but, all are worth adding to your cart any time of the year. Find out what the singles of Refinery29 are gifting themselves, and feel free to follow suit, below.
Refinery29 single:
Kate Spencer, Affiliate Strategist
About the gift:
The top-of-the-line iteration of Amazon’s industry-leading e-reader boasts a super-high definition screen, an ergonomic design ideal for one-handed reading, and an aluminum-clad, waterproof body for outdoor use. The best part, according to many reviewers, is the ability to adjust the color temperature (from white to a warmer amber) for comfortable reading in a variety of light environments.
Are you an avid “retail therapy” shopper?
"Not often, but sometimes when I go through big life changes, I like to mark that period of time with an investment purchase (or tiny tattoo — eek)."
What makes this product The One?
"While I usually always prefer physical books, I've wanted a Kindle for SO long. One, because I have no more space in my studio apartment for a single new book and two, because I really don't need physical copies of the 'silly' beach reads I like to lose myself in sometimes. I spend A LOT of time alone reading and while I doubt I'll be buying myself this super fancy version this year, I do think it would make a great Valentines gift for myself."
Refinery29 single:
Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer
About the gift:
According to maker Fractalista Designs, the translucent mineral selenite is “void of energies” — making it the perfect crystal to “clear and neutralize” excess emotional baggage. This polished, palm-sized stone is etched with the likeness of a luna moth, whose a fleeting one-week lifespan acts as a reminder to seize the moment.
Are you an avid “retail therapy” shopper?
"Of course. That's literally all I do. Every time I feel even a little bit bad, I go, 'This can fix it! I deserve it.'"
What makes this product The One?
"Whether it's a heart-shaped rose quartz or a palm-sized selenite stone, these crystals are perfect for a relaxing night of self-love. Not only do they look beautiful, their properties promote love and healing energy. I own many a crystal and Valentine's Day is just another excuse to buy more!"
Refinery29 single:
Ineye Komonibo, Culture Critic
Are you an avid “retail therapy” shopper?
“My bank account's not happy about it, but ... yeah. I am.”
About the gift:
This timeless-with-a-twist box bag from rising fashion star Brandon Blackwood boasts both a top handle and removable crossbody strap for maximum versatility.
What makes this product The One?
“Gorgeous gorgeous gworls support Black fashion designers, and Brandon Blackwood bags are a great place to start! Whether you're out with your friends or celebrating the big day with your special person — must be nice! — this brown cow-print bag is sure to add that sprinkle of luxe to whatever outfit you have on.”
Refinery29 single:
Eliza Dumas, Senior Lifestyle Editor (branded)
Are you an avid “retail therapy” shopper?
"Oh, yes."
About the gift:
Catapult is a New York-based literary imprint-slash-online magazine with a “writing program [that’s] like an MFA program without barriers — affordable, day-job-friendly classes for emerging and established writers,” the company writes on its website.
What makes this product The One?
"There's no way to congratulate yourself on your single-ness (or repair your psyche post-break-up) quite like drafting some cathartic auto-fiction. But in all seriousness, some extrinsic motivation to work on creative projects (ie, personal writing) can be wildly restorative and frankly, fun. So join a workshop through Catapult with a focus on something that interests you in your own writing, pat yourself on the back for your productivity, then get right to work on the Next Great American Novel."
Refinery29 single:
Isabelle Richards, Talent Coordinator
Are you an avid “retail therapy” shopper?
"YES."
About the gift:
Inspired by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s ’90s wardrobe, this French label’s Uta silhouette comes in a rigid raw silk with a micro-mini hem to give you legs for days.
About the gift:
What makes this product The One?
"This dress is SO flattering for any body type. It is the perfect length and is sexy without being too revealing. It is perfect to wear either on a date or to a girly Galentine's Day get together."
Refinery29 single:
Kourtney Pope, Associate Social Editor
Are you an avid “retail therapy” shopper?
"Absolutely!"
About the gift:
Part of the avant-garde French brand’s collaboration with American-heritage luggage imprint Eastpak, this all-black, double-logo mini backpack — styled like the classic grade-school staple with a hanging loop and roomy front exterior pocket — is equipped with standard back straps and a crossbody strap.
What makes this product The One?
"It's the perfect accessory to carry my feelings in. (LOL!)"
Refinery29 single:
Breanna Davis, Associate Social Media Editor
Are you an avid “retail therapy” shopper?
"My credit card goes into hiding after every therapy session...so, yes."
About the gift:
This lightweight, hamper-sized bin will toast up to two oversized bath towels in roughly the amount of time it takes to shower. Simply roll up your towels, stuff ’em in, and activate the heating element with a single button.
What makes this product The One?
"The freestanding towel warmer is perfect for me because as a single woman who lives alone, literally no one is keeping me warm when I get out the shower. So my towel might as well get the job done. [Shrugs]”
Refinery29 single:
Katherine Singh, Entertainment Writer
Are you an avid “retail therapy” shopper?
"100%!"
About the gift:
This Kourtney Kardashian-endorsed face shield is embedded with color-changing LED (for the uninitiated, that’s “light-emitting diode”) strips that promise to boost collagen production, reduce inflammation, and kill bacteria.
What makes this product The One?
"This LED light mask has been on my wish list since pretty much last Valentine's Day. Whatever your personal feelings towards the Kardashians (who promo the heck out of it), this face shield has GREAT reviews. I love that it's a 3-in-1 mask that targets different skin concerns (of which I have pretty much all of them!), meaning that I don't necessarily have to spend $$$ every month on different facial treatments. I also love that you can just pop it on and go about your business at-home. This is perfect for Valentine's Day because it's truly a gift to myself and my skin."
Refinery29 single:
Molly Longman, Senior Writer
Are you an avid “retail therapy” shopper?
"No."
About the gift:
Three packages of these beloved childhood snacks arrive in heart-shaped box that can be customized with a message of your choosing.
What makes this product The One?
"Whenever I eat fruit snacks, it takes me back to being 7-years-old and gobbling them down in the car on the way home from swim team practice, reeking of chlorine. So when I saw this heart shaped box full of Welch's fruit snacks, I was hit by the strongest wave of nostalgia. I had to have it. I decided to treat myself to the box for V-day, and I was incredibly hyped when it arrived on my doorstep. It ended up being the sweetest Valentine I could have given myself. "
Refinery29 single:
Gabriela Zarmakoupis, Talent Partnerships
Are you an avid “retail therapy” shopper?
"Sometimes."
About the gift:
A choker-length necklace adorned with multicolored seed beads and gold vermeil butterflies.
What makes this product The One?
"It's cute, fun, and would be good for layering! It's also just a fun way to treat myself. "
Refinery29 single:
Megan Decker, Beauty Editor
Are you an avid “retail therapy” shopper?
“I guess so — I find it soothing and a mood-booster for sure.”
About the gift:
This affordable, easily customized gold vermeil ear cuff is a perfect option for anyone who’s not ready to commit to a full-fledged new piercing.
What makes this product The One?
"It's cute, fun, and would be good for layering! It's also just a fun way to treat myself. I've tried to pierce my cartilage like three times and it always closes, which is a bummer because I want to have an ear party. [Most Wanted beauty writer] Karina Hoshikawa recently influenced me to try an ear cuff. This gold Mejuri Duet cuff is within my budget, it's cute and chunky, and practical — I could see myself wearing it most days. Really, Valentine's Day just seems like a romantic time to treat myself."
Refinery29 single:
Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Writer
Are you an avid “retail therapy” shopper?
"If we're getting real, I was serial 'retail therapy' shopper when I had access to my parents' credit card in high school and college. Then I grew up, decided to live in the most expensive city of all time, and now I'm very particular with my purchases."
About the gift:
The easy-care Patchira Aquatica is actually a type of bonsai tree that thrives on medium light and a healthy dose of neglect.
What makes this product The One?
"I feel like people living alone took two routes during the pandemic — we either adopted pets or a plethora of plant pals. I took on the latter and now my apartment is on the way to being a glorious chlorophyl palace. So, I'm going to feed my addiction for V-day and introduce a new plant bud to the indoor garden gang!"
