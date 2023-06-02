: Getting his steps in, drinking coffee, watching TV, experimenting with new dishes"My dad loves staying busy and is all about efficiency. For his work as a high-school teacher and adjunct college professor, he likes to carry all his class materials in one single bag. His work bag of choice is a big canvas messenger (another Father’s Day gift from me several years ago), but it has seen better days. My plan is to upgrade him to this leather version, which comes with an array of practical compartments – pen holders, a laptop sleeve, and card slots – to hold his work essentials. I have a leather jacket from this brand and have been really impressed with the quality of its materials, so my hope is for this bag to weather lots of commutes, and win him loads of compliments along the way.He’s also a big instant coffee drinker and I’ve been trying to get him to appreciate more high-quality roasts for ages, sending him gifts like Italian moka pots and expensive ground coffee, but he prefers the convenience. I’m hoping Nguyen Coffee’s brew kit will be a convenient way for him to enjoy delicious drip coffee without all the hassle. Vietnamese coffee is the best in the world, in my humble opinion, and I can’t wait for my dad to get on board. I’m also planning on expanding his wine palette (we usually only drink homemade plum wine around the house), and First Leaf’s wine box subscription will introduce him to bottles from around the world based on his personal preferences. Finally, he’s big on going on runs after dinner, so this Lululemon metal vent tee will be perfect for keeping him cool and breezy." –Venus Wong