52 Father’s Day Gifts Under $20, According To Your Dad’s Interests

Quick: What did you buy your dad for Father's Day? If your answer is a flustered, "Wait, when is that?!" then you're in the right place for last-minute, inexpensive, and unique Father's Day gifts. With less than three weeks until the celebratory day, it's time to start shopping for your favorite father figures, whether that be your dad, grandfather, uncles, godfather, brother, and/or friends.
We've compiled some of the best Father's Day gifts under $20 that will have any dad — from the grill masters and adventure-seekers to the drink connoisseurs and music-lovers — overjoyed to receive. The broad range of gifts is based on other dad-adjacent interests, such as gardening, technology, handyman work, and, of course, dad jokes. Plus, there are skin-care gifts for dads who need some pampering but don't know where to start.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Scroll on to find a boatload of chic, cheap Father's Day gifts. You'll find custom presents from Etsy as well as many from Amazon with quick, overnight delivery. But many of these Amazon Father's Day gifts fall in the "under-$20" category because they're currently on sale for a limited time. So act fast — happy shopping!
Classic Father's Day Gifts Under $20
You can't go wrong with classic Father's Day gifts like a pair of dress socks or a money clip. But they can get a bit boring, so we've included under-$20 tried-and-true options that aren't so basic — including a leather money clip and cushioned dress socks. Alternatively, go for your dad's favorite candies from his childhood or a personalized keychain with a photo of both of you.
Sporty & Outdoorsy Gifts Under $20
For the adventurous dad, consider his specific interests. Does he love running? Get him a breathable hat with reflective details for nighttime jogs. Does he love hiking? A pair of bug-repellant socks. Camping (in the forest or in his backyard)? A mini fire pit that's environmentally friendly. No matter his outdoorsy interests, there's plenty of thoughtful, under-$20 products perfect to gift him for Father's Day.
Alcohol & Liquor Accessory Gifts Under $20
If your dad's an at-home bartender, consider a fancy-yet-chic cocktail kit to help him fix his favorite drink. Other elevated options are a whiskey set with chilling stones or a bottle of gin concocted by Ryan Reynolds. Or go for laughs, and gift your dad a puffer jacket beer koozie that'll keep his drink cool while looking warm.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Handy Man Gifts Under $20
For the renaissance man who somehow knows how to fix up everything around the house, gift him some tools that'll put a smile on his face, like this engraved measuring tape. Father's Day is also a time to give your dad things he potentially wouldn't buy for himself, so consider upgrading his tool belt with a more modern, stylish crossbody bag. An all-in-one pen that also serves as a ruler, flashlight, and screwdriver will also help scale down his immense tool chest collection.
Cooking & Grilling Gifts Under $20
If your dad loves whipping up burgers or pizzas during the summer, upgrade his cooking game with brand-new grill accessories. Plus, for the serious chef in your life, let's not forget how important a good knife is. Gift a unique black knife set with a magnetic strip that'll keep them tidy and on display for all to admire. A (non-tacky) apron is also a great Father's Day gift.
Punny & Dad Joke Gifts Under $20
Your dad probably tells a lot of dad jokes. But rather than roll your eyes, embrace them and let him tell them all through a pun card game or a dad joke calendar. For those who appreciate a good pun, consider a gift that's a play on words of his favorite movies like Top Gun or TV shows like The Mandalorian.
Tech Accessory Gifts Under $20
Maybe your dad collects a ton of gadgets. Look for accessory gifts that'll amp up his existing tech. Go for a stainless steel-style Apple Watch band or a sleek leather top-handle laptop sleeve. Or if you want to help him get with the times, consider gifting a waterproof speaker he can bring to the beach or a two-in-one wireless charger to be as efficient as possible.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Coffee Lover Gifts Under $20
All right, coffee lovers love coffee gifts, whether that be coffee beans, makers, or mugs. If you're looking to shop for your godfather (or have a dad who loves The Godfather) opt for a cannoli-flavored bag of coffee grounds. If your dad is experimental in the kitchen, gift him a French press or a milk frother set to concoct brilliant at-home brews. And if he takes his coffee on the go a durable, insulated tumbler will serve him well.
Music Lover Gifts Under $20
Now you could go very literal with a music gift, giving vinyls or streaming subscriptions. Or you could opt for music-themed gifts like vinyl coasters that sit in a mini record player. A more sentimental option would be a Spotify-inspired plaque featuring your special song and a picture of the two of you. For the dads who prefer radios to headphones, consider a retro Bluetooth speaker. And if he wants to pick up a new hobby, consider a unique Fender...harmonica (sorry, Fender guitars don't fall in the $20 category).
Yard Work & Gardening Gifts Under $20
If your dad is handy and loves precisely mowing the lawn or therapeutically gardening new flowers, there's a perfect gift for him, too. Tools like a sturdy pair of gloves or a pruning knife are great options, as are a kneeler stool to save his knees from dirt and pain.
Spicy Food Gifts Under $20
This gift category applies to the spice-loving dads out there — the ones who douse their meals in hot sauce. There are plenty of beloved and cult-classic spicy sauces like chili crisp oil, hot honey, and truffle buffalo sauce that'll make your dad's tongue sting and heart happy. Or go for a spicy nuts sampler, so he can test the limit of how much spice he can handle.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Men's Skincare Gifts Under $20
Men typically don't focus on the importance of skin care daily, so it's time to help them along this journey. Whether your dad is clean-shaven on the daily or is growing out his beard, there are products that'll nourish his face and facial hair. You could also gift him a body scrub that targets age spots and varicose veins, but don't forget about the SPF! Your dad will love an SPF lip balm concocted by legend Jack Black.
Fancy Father's Day Gifts Under $20
For the dad that seemingly has it all (or is very picky), gift him "fancy" gifts with a unique touch. Does he already have a chessboard? Get him a foldable and magnetic one for traveling. Does he love reading but — gasp — fold the corners of pages? Go for a leather bookmark. Does he drink his daily tea? Try a tea box set that has mood-boosting ingredients. Voilà, you're done!
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.