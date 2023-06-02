ADVERTISEMENT
52 Father’s Day Gifts Under $20, According To Your Dad’s Interests

Victoria Montalti
Quick: What did you buy your dad for Father's Day? If your answer is a flustered, "Wait, when is that?!" then you're in the right place for last-minute, inexpensive, and unique Father's Day gifts. With less than three weeks until the celebratory day, it's time to start shopping for your favorite father figures, whether that be your dad, grandfather, uncles, godfather, brother, and/or friends.
We've compiled some of the best Father's Day gifts under $20 that will have any dad — from the grill masters and adventure-seekers to the drink connoisseurs and music-lovers — overjoyed to receive. The broad range of gifts is based on other dad-adjacent interests, such as gardening, technology, handyman work, and, of course, dad jokes. Plus, there are skin-care gifts for dads who need some pampering but don't know where to start.
Scroll on to find a boatload of chic, cheap Father's Day gifts. You'll find custom presents from Etsy as well as many from Amazon with quick, overnight delivery. But many of these Amazon Father's Day gifts fall in the "under-$20" category because they're currently on sale for a limited time. So act fast — happy shopping!
Classic Father's Day Gifts Under $20

Shop This
Kiko Leather
Magnetic Leather Money Clip
$20.00
Kiko Leather
You can't go wrong with classic Father's Day gifts like a pair of dress socks or a money clip. But they can get a bit boring, so we've included under-$20 tried-and-true options that aren't so basic — including a leather money clip and cushioned dress socks. Alternatively, go for your dad's favorite candies from his childhood or a personalized keychain with a photo of both of you.
Bombas
Men's Nautical Nod Calf Dress Socks
$18.00
Bombas
Old Time Company
65pc Retro Candy Gift Box
$19.99
Old Time Candy Company
TimelessLeatherShop
Personalized Engraved Key Holder With Photo
$16.50$33.00
Etsy

Sporty & Outdoorsy Gifts Under $20

Shop This
Lululemon
Breathable Cinch-back Running Hat
$19.00$58.00
Lululemon
For the adventurous dad, consider his specific interests. Does he love running? Get him a breathable hat with reflective details for nighttime jogs. Does he love hiking? A pair of bug-repellant socks. Camping (in the forest or in his backyard)? A mini fire pit that's environmentally friendly. No matter his outdoorsy interests, there's plenty of thoughtful, under-$20 products perfect to gift him for Father's Day.
City Bonfire
Portable Fire Pit
$19.95
City Bonfire
L.L. Bean
Unisex No Fly Zone Lightweight Hiking Socks
$19.95
L.L. Bean
Plano Store
Three Tray Fish Tackle Box
$19.25$24.99
Amazon

Alcohol & Liquor Accessory Gifts Under $20

Shop This
WP
The Bloody Mary Cocktail Kit
$20.00
W&P
$10.00
Amazon
If your dad's an at-home bartender, consider a fancy-yet-chic cocktail kit to help him fix his favorite drink. Other elevated options are a whiskey set with chilling stones or a bottle of gin concocted by Ryan Reynolds. Or go for laughs, and gift your dad a puffer jacket beer koozie that'll keep his drink cool while looking warm.
Puffin Drinkwear
The Puffy Drink Coozie
$17.95
Puffin Drinkwear
Cool Stones
Whiskey Box Set | Glasses, Chilling Stones
$18.73
Amazon
Aviation Gin
375 Ml Batch Distilled Gin
$17.89
Drizly

Handy Man Gifts Under $20

Shop This
Uncommon Goods
Dad Engraved Tape Measure
$19.99$35.00
Uncommon Goods
For the renaissance man who somehow knows how to fix up everything around the house, gift him some tools that'll put a smile on his face, like this engraved measuring tape. Father's Day is also a time to give your dad things he potentially wouldn't buy for himself, so consider upgrading his tool belt with a more modern, stylish crossbody bag. An all-in-one pen that also serves as a ruler, flashlight, and screwdriver will also help scale down his immense tool chest collection.
SAPGIF
9-in-1 Multi Tool Pen
$14.99$20.99
Amazon
Uniqlo
Water-repellent Round Mini Shoulder Bag
$19.90
Uniqlo
DNA MOTORING
Green 39pc Portable Tool Kit
$19.99
Amazon

Cooking & Grilling Gifts Under $20

Shop This
Cuisinart
12" Aluminum Pizza Peel
$19.69
Home Depot
$19.00
Amazon
If your dad loves whipping up burgers or pizzas during the summer, upgrade his cooking game with brand-new grill accessories. Plus, for the serious chef in your life, let's not forget how important a good knife is. Gift a unique black knife set with a magnetic strip that'll keep them tidy and on display for all to admire. A (non-tacky) apron is also a great Father's Day gift.
Wanbasion
7 Piece Black Sharp Knife Set With Magneti...
$19.99$36.99
Amazon
Public Goods
Khaki Waffle Weave Apron
$19.95
Public Goods
Room Essentials
Ss 7pc Grill Tool Set
$15.00
Target

Punny & Dad Joke Gifts Under $20

Shop This
The Game Chef
Pun Intended Game
$19.99
Amazon
Your dad probably tells a lot of dad jokes. But rather than roll your eyes, embrace them and let him tell them all through a pun card game or a dad joke calendar. For those who appreciate a good pun, consider a gift that's a play on words of his favorite movies like Top Gun or TV shows like The Mandalorian.
SkyCollections
"the Dadalorian" T-shirt
$15.99$19.99
Etsy
Willow Creek Press
Bad Dad Jokes 2023 Box Calendar
$13.03
Amazon
Lifetime Inc
"top Dad" Coffee Mug
$19.99
Amazon

Tech Accessory Gifts Under $20

Shop This
MEGUO
Portable Waterproof Speaker
$19.99
Amazon
Maybe your dad collects a ton of gadgets. Look for accessory gifts that'll amp up his existing tech. Go for a stainless steel-style Apple Watch band or a sleek leather top-handle laptop sleeve. Or if you want to help him get with the times, consider gifting a waterproof speaker he can bring to the beach or a two-in-one wireless charger to be as efficient as possible.
PDKUAI
Foldable 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Station
$19.99$21.99
Amazon
CaseBuy
15.6" Laptop Sleeve Briefcase
$16.95
Amazon
MRYUESG
Smart Watch Stainless Steel Band & Cover
$18.99
Amazon

Coffee Lover Gifts Under $20

Shop This
YETI
10 Oz Rambler Tumbler
$20.00
YETI
All right, coffee lovers love coffee gifts, whether that be coffee beans, makers, or mugs. If you're looking to shop for your godfather (or have a dad who loves The Godfather) opt for a cannoli-flavored bag of coffee grounds. If your dad is experimental in the kitchen, gift him a French press or a milk frother set to concoct brilliant at-home brews. And if he takes his coffee on the go a durable, insulated tumbler will serve him well.
Bodum
34 Oz Brazil French Press Coffee Maker
$19.99$27.50
Amazon
Bones Coffee Company
12 Oz Holy Cannoli Ground Coffee Beans
$17.99
Amazon
Milk Boss
Milk Frother, Pitcher, & Stencils Set
$19.99$26.99
Amazon

Music Lover Gifts Under $20

Shop This
Valdivia
6 Vinyl Record Coasters With Player Stand
$13.99$19.99
Amazon
Now you could go very literal with a music gift, giving vinyls or streaming subscriptions. Or you could opt for music-themed gifts like vinyl coasters that sit in a mini record player. A more sentimental option would be a Spotify-inspired plaque featuring your special song and a picture of the two of you. For the dads who prefer radios to headphones, consider a retro Bluetooth speaker. And if he wants to pick up a new hobby, consider a unique Fender...harmonica (sorry, Fender guitars don't fall in the $20 category).
My Spotify Glass
Custom Spotify Acrylic Plaque & Wood Stand
$19.95$45.00
My Spotify Glass
Fender
Blues Deluxe Harmonica
$12.99
Amazon
Dosmix
Retro Bluetooth Speaker
$16.99
Amazon

Yard Work & Gardening Gifts Under $20

Shop This
Burgon and Ball
Striped Cotton Garden Gloves
$16.99$25.95
Pottery Barn
If your dad is handy and loves precisely mowing the lawn or therapeutically gardening new flowers, there's a perfect gift for him, too. Tools like a sturdy pair of gloves or a pruning knife are great options, as are a kneeler stool to save his knees from dirt and pain.
Old Timer
7" Traditional Hawkbill Pruner Pocket Knife
$19.99$26.66
Amazon
Gardener's Supply Company
Wide-seat Kneeler & Tool Pouch
$12.95
Amazon
Hazel Tech
6x5x5 Wooden Vintage Bucket Barrel Planter
$17.78
Walmart

Spicy Food Gifts Under $20

Shop This
Fly By Jing
Sichuan Chili Crisp Sauce
$17.00
Fly by Jing
This gift category applies to the spice-loving dads out there — the ones who douse their meals in hot sauce. There are plenty of beloved and cult-classic spicy sauces like chili crisp oil, hot honey, and truffle buffalo sauce that'll make your dad's tongue sting and heart happy. Or go for a spicy nuts sampler, so he can test the limit of how much spice he can handle.
Mike's Hot Honey
10 Oz Honey Infused With Chilies
$13.49
Amazon
Nuts.com
Spicy Nuts Sampler
$19.99
Nuts.com
TRUFF
Black Truffle Infused Original Hot Sauce
$17.98
truff

Men's Skincare Gifts Under $20

Shop This
Proraso
After Shave Lotion With Menthol & Eucalypt...
$14.00
Amazon
Men typically don't focus on the importance of skin care daily, so it's time to help them along this journey. Whether your dad is clean-shaven on the daily or is growing out his beard, there are products that'll nourish his face and facial hair. You could also gift him a body scrub that targets age spots and varicose veins, but don't forget about the SPF! Your dad will love an SPF lip balm concocted by legend Jack Black.
Jack Black
Intense Therapy Lip Balm Spf 25
$10.00
Sephora
$10.00
Ulta
Majestic Pure
Arabica Coffee Body Scrub
$12.95$16.99
Amazon
Scotch Porter
Hydrate & Nourish Beard Conditioner - Sand...
$18.99
Scotch Porter

Fancy Father's Day Gifts Under $20

Shop This
ColorGo
Mini Magnetic Travel Chess Set
$16.85
Amazon
For the dad that seemingly has it all (or is very picky), gift him "fancy" gifts with a unique touch. Does he already have a chessboard? Get him a foldable and magnetic one for traveling. Does he love reading but — gasp — fold the corners of pages? Go for a leather bookmark. Does he drink his daily tea? Try a tea box set that has mood-boosting ingredients. Voilà, you're done!
NEX
6 Slots Leather Watch Display Case
$19.21$21.34
Amazon
Sips by
Mood-boosting Tea Box
$16.00
Sips by
Leatherology
Leather Deluxe Bookmark
$15.00
Leatherology
