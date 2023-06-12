Quick, what did you buy your dad for Father's Day? If your answer is a flustered, "Wait, when is that?!" then you're in the right place for last-minute, inexpensive, and unique Father's Day gifts. With less than two weeks until the celebratory day, it's time to start shopping for your favourite father figures, whether that be your dad, stepdad, grandfather, uncles, godfather, brother, and/or friends.