Quick, what did you buy your dad for Father's Day? If your answer is a flustered, "Wait, when is that?!" then you're in the right place for last-minute, inexpensive, and unique Father's Day gifts. With less than two weeks until the celebratory day, it's time to start shopping for your favourite father figures, whether that be your dad, stepdad, grandfather, uncles, godfather, brother, and/or friends.
We've compiled some of the best Father's Day gifts under £20 that will have any dad — from the grill masters and adventure-seekers to the drink connoisseurs and music lovers — overjoyed to receive. The broad range of gifts is based on other dad-adjacent interests, such as cooking, tech, sports, and, of course, some light-hearted picks too. Plus, there are skin care gifts for dads who need some pampering but don't know where to start.
Scroll on to find a boatload of chic, cheap Father's Day gifts. You'll find custom presents from Etsy as well as many from Amazon with quick, overnight delivery — happy shopping!
Classic Father's Day gifts under £20
You can't go wrong with classic Father's Day gifts like a pair of socks or a money clip, so we've included under-£20 tried-and-true options that aren't so basic from an engraved money clip to a black leather wallet.
Sporty and outdoorsy gifts under £20
For the adventurous dad, consider his specific interests. Does he love running? Get him a breathable hat with reflective details for nighttime jogs. Does he love fishing? A trusty tackle kit could come close to being a perfect present. Does he love hiking? A waterproof bag will keep his clothes nice and dry. No matter his outdoorsy interests, there are plenty of thoughtful, under-£20 products perfect to gift him for Father's Day.
Alcohol & drink accessory gifts under £20
If your dad's an at-home bartender, consider a fancy-yet-chic cocktail kit to help him fix his favourite drink. Other elevated options are whiskey ice stones or a personalised bottle of champagne.
Cooking and food gifts under £20
If your dad loves whipping up (or eating) burgers and pizzas during the summer, upgrade his cooking game with brand-new kitchen accessories. Plus, for the serious griller in your life, let's not forget how important trusty BBQ tools are.
Fun Father's Day gifts under £20
No matter if your dad loves Lego or is more of a poker player, fun gifts are sure to put a smile on his face this Father's Day. If you're really stuck, this joyful jelly beans buy is sure to warm his heart too.
Tech gifts under £20
If your dad collects a ton of gadgets, look for accessory gifts that'll amp up his existing tech. A waterproof speaker will see him singing his favourite songs in the shower while an LED torch will become a must-have in his trusty tool kit. And these digital drumsticks will make any surface an instrument.
Men's beauty gifts under £20
Men typically don't focus on the importance of skin care daily, so it's time to help them along this journey. Whether your dad is clean-shaven or is growing out his beard, these products will deliver. And let's not forget that aftershave is always a winner.
Fancy Father's Day gifts under £20
For the dad that seemingly has it all (or is very picky), gift him "fancy" gifts with a unique touch. A green faux leather notebook is sure to go down a treat, alongside a travel chess board and delicious-looking chutneys. Voilà, you're done!