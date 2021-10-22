You thought we were done with sex toy-centric sales? If you still haven't taken advantage of all the deals that have come (wink wink) and gone, now's your chance. LELO, our favorite source for tech-focused sex toys, is having an up-to-25%-off on the entire Sensonic line. There's no need for promo codes, but we do recommend hurrying and adding to cart because this sale won't last long. This weekend is your one-and-only chance to treat yourself to a new sexy weapon in your arsenal. But don't take our word for it: keep scrolling to see what real customers had to say about these climax-ready toys.
For a full-on clitorial experience, the SONA uses sonic waves in 8 different settings to give you a heavenly climax. This best-selling massager is easy to clean, rechargeable, waterproof, silky smooth, and comfortable to hold.
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars with 2,196 reviews.
Reviewers say: "[I] Bought a month ago and has changed my sex life. So easy to hold, very comfortable in my hand for long periods of time. All the different settings offer their own unique feeling - have yet to find one I don’t like. Completely waterproof I take it in the shower all the time. One charge lasts a long time. I have nothing bad to say about this - recommended it to everyone I know." — Aj8488, LELO Reviewer.
Featuring eight sonic wave intensities and an extra-wide mouth, the SILA will stimulate your clitoris to the max and overwhelm your senses. This massager is exactly what you've been looking for.
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars with 487 reviews.
Reviewers say: "This toy is life-changing! Prior to using this, I had never gotten anywhere close to climax. I thought I was broken and just couldn't get there no matter what I or my partner did. I was wrong. This toy can get it done in under 5 minutes. Absolutely amazing. My partner and I are really enjoying it!" — Ellie452, LELO Reviewer.
Using SenSonic technology that vibrates deep within you while also stimulating the clitoris, this O will be nothing but intense pleasure. Trust us, your G-spot will thank you for it.
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars with 359 reviews.
Reviewers say: "This was my first time buying a g-spot stimulating and clitoral "sucking" toy, and while I was initially worried it would be too intense of sensations, I am SO glad I got it. Is this product a bit pricy? Yes.
Is it worth it? YEESSS! The intense sensation of stimulating internally and externally not only feels amazing but has gotten me to orgasm, quicker, harder and my orgasms feel more rich and interesting. It's not hyperbolic to say this toy has gotten me to feel things I've never felt before." — Cati, LELO Reviewer.
