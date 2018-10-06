Xtina Is Back On Tour, And Her Beauty Philosophy Hasn't Changed A Bit

Christina Aguilera might be going for a make-under aesthetic nowadays, but that wasn't always the case for the pop singer who once lived in contrast to the popular phrase "less is more." From her crimped hair during the "Genie in a Bottle" days to her "Dirrty" years with all those black hair extensions, Xtina has constantly transformed her look.
But just because she's leaning into the minimal approach in 2018, doesn't mean Aguilera won't rock a bold look again. "I mean, I'm a girl that likes a beat face, let's not get it twisted," she told PAPER Magazine earlier this year. And she's proven that she's a true beauty chameleon on her new Liberation tour — her first tour in over a decade. The singer has taken the stage with fun hairstyles, red lips (a throwback to her Back to Basics era), and a set of lashes, reminding us of the Xtina we once copied in the early 2000s.
So, in celebration of her return to the stage and her original take on beauty, we're taking a trip way, way back. Reminisce on the best Christina Aguilera's beauty moments, ahead.