Carrie Bradshaw Is The Blueprint For Modern It Girl Style

Today’s It girls take a lot of inspiration from Bradshaw, whether consciously or not. Their style seems equal parts approachable and aspirational and always just a tad out of whack. Take, for example, Bella Hadid — named the most influential dresser of 2022 by global fashion platform Lyst — whose knack for putting together polarising outfits has inspired a generation to do the same. It’s in the way she pairs gym pants with a white button-down shirt, or Ugg boots and white boxer briefs with a motorcycle jacket. There’s also the 2010s quintessential It girl Jenna Lyons — now back on the spotlight for the new season of The Real Housewives of New York — whose personal brand was built on juxtaposing the fancy with the casual in brilliant outfits I still cite on a daily basis. Who can forget when she attended Solange Knowles’ wedding in a white t-shirt and long feather skirt in 2014? Or that time she walked the Met Gala red carpet in a bright pink pencil skirt and a denim jacket? And, of course, Chloë Sevigny, whose style’s gravitational pull is so strong people lined up for blocks recently to score pieces, including multiple items she had worn in paparazzi images, from her closet sale in May 2023.