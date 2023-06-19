Carrie Bradshaw Is The Blueprint For Modern It Girl Style

Yet, the thing about It girl-ism is that it’s often relegated to younger women. Hadid, for example, is still in her 20s, while Lyons’ It girl rise happened when the designer and entrepreneur was in her 30s and 40s (she is 55 now). But in premiering …And Just Like That, the show’s creators and cast allowed fans to see the embodiment of an It girl in her 50s. “I think it [style] should be celebrated no matter what age you are,” says Rogers.