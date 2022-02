So, How’s It Really: I Wore A Bird On My Head Like Carrie Bradshaw

I never really had a connection to Sex and the City growing up, mostly because my mum, to quote her, couldn’t “stand those white women.” My friends, however, were ride-or-die for the series despite us all being far too young to be watching it, but this was the time when people bought full series of shows at Costco on DVD, so it was always around. Controversially, I saw the first movie in theatres before ever watching a single episode of the show and still understood what was going on, and that led me directly to finally sitting through the series for the first time. But every complaint I had about the show has already been reported and covered extensively for years and years — how is a show in New York City so white , why is Carrie such a bad friend, the eroticization-cum-bastardisation of Samantha,how some segments of the show have aged incredibly poorly— it goes on and on and on. But there was always one thing that stuck out to me: The Bird.