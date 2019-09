At 20 years old, Sex And The City would be halfway through college. In other words, it's done a lot of growing up. Or rather, we have. Anyone who goes back to watch the show, as many currently are in celebration of its birthday on Wednesday, can see that there are some things about the HBO classic that, well, aren't that classic at all. The fashion, for instance. Low-rise, bootcut jeans have (thank God) not followed us to 2018, and Carrie Bradshaw's whole career has been transformed thanks to blogging and social media. But there are some bigger aspects of the show that stand out even more, especially in light of the fact that the show was considered so progressive for its time.