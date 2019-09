What Sex And The City Taught Us About Sex Toys

Despite Sex And The City's unrealistic portrayal of life in New York City ( I'm looking at you, giant walk-in closet ), Carrie Bradshaw and her friends often got one thing right: the way women talked about sex. So, it's not too surprising that a show that first aired 20 years ago showed women in their 30s talking about vibrators as if they'd just discovered the eighth wonder of the world. After all, most women at the time probably didn't explore sex toys (or at least, anything too out there) until later in life. Sex toys have been around forever , but they have always been clouded in shame. So, it's unlikely that most women at the time were popping into sex toys stores to check out the latest gadgets.