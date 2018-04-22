Is It Possible To Masturbate Too Much?

There's a tiny kernel of truth to that, Dr. Dweck says. Masturbating in the same way every time, and doing it often, can train your brain to orgasm only when your body is stimulated in that one way. That can make it difficult for you to orgasm during sex with a partner, especially if it's a high-powered vibrator that gets you off and you don't use toys with your partner. But, that situation is extremely rare, Finn says. "You should only worry if you’re masturbating in one way and doing it often and not allowing your body other sensations," she says. It's easy to switch up your routine by changing the type of toy you're using, putting the toy (or your hands) in a different place, varying the vibration setting, or tinkering with a number of other variables.