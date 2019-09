June 6 marks the 20th anniversary of the first episode of Sex and the City, and while we still have a serious soft spot for the HBO staple, we have to acknowledge that a lot has changed since then . The Meatpacking District can definitely no longer be classified as "up and coming", Manolo Blahniks sadly now cost way more than $400, and thankfully, people are no longer mocked for deciding to move to Brooklyn. Yet somehow, we're all still puzzling over how the hell Carrie could afford that sweet Upper East Side pad (not to mention all those shoes ) on a freelance writer's salary. It is truly the eternal question.