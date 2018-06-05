June 6 marks the 20th anniversary of the first episode of Sex and the City, and while we still have a serious soft spot for the HBO staple, we have to acknowledge that a lot has changed since then. The Meatpacking District can definitely no longer be classified as "up and coming", Manolo Blahniks sadly now cost way more than $400, and thankfully, people are no longer mocked for deciding to move to Brooklyn. Yet somehow, we're all still puzzling over how the hell Carrie could afford that sweet Upper East Side pad (not to mention all those shoes) on a freelance writer's salary. It is truly the eternal question.
The other thing that's changed since the late '90s/early 2000s? Interior design trends. It's hard to imagine the stylish SATC ladies not redoing their apartments at least once — and maybe even several times over — since we last saw them. So we asked four interior design experts from Havenly, an e-commerce start-up that connects customers with trained interior designers, to imagine the places Carrie, Samantha, Miranda, and Charlotte would call home in 2018. Hey, since we're probably never gonna get that third movie, it may be the closest we ever come to a life update from our favorite New York women.