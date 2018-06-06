It's been 20 years since Sex and the City, a little HBO show about four women in Manhattan, completely revolutionized how women talk about sex, consume fashion, and express their independence. And while there are many aspects of the show that have not aged well — the heteronormative plot lines and nearly all-white cast, to name a couple — it was undeniably groundbreaking for its time.
The show went on to make the careers of its leading ladies, making Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon household names. But if you re-watch the show as many times as we have, you'll notice some familiar faces you might not have caught before. Turns out, the SATC casting director had a true eye for talent, casting future mega-stars like Bradley Cooper, Elizabeth Banks, and Justin Theroux in minor supporting roles. Theroux was even cast a second time as a completely different character.
The HBO series was also a fun guest star gig for big stars at the time: Matthew McConaughey, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Lucy Liu all made appearances.
Ahead, see the surprising celebrities you forgot were on the defining late '90s and early aughts show — and see if you can spot that fun Spice Girls cameo.
