If you've ever tried to date your best friend, you know that the transition can be a challenging one. However, for a teenage Bradley Cooper, dating his best friend was a total breeze. At least, uh, that's the way he tells it.
Before Cooper was a bonafide movie star with four Oscar nods and a foul-mouthed racoon as an alter-ego, he was an 18-year-old trying his hand at journalism. According to Philadelphia Daily News writer Tommy Rowan, Cooper, who was then a senior at Germantown Academy, scored an internship at the publication. One of his job perks was having the opportunity to write an article for the outlet.
Cooper, apparently, decided to "write what you know." And what Cooper knew, at least at the time, was that dating your BFF was a totally chill experience.
In the article, which Rowan published on his Twitter account, Cooper waxes poetic about his best friend-turned-girlfriend Deborah Landes and how not-at-all awkward it is that they had started dating.
"I know that once you take the step over the platonic line everything is supposed to change. Suddenly you're supposed to hate the guy she always told you was hot. But that's not really true in my case," penned the soon-to-be Silver Linings Playbook star.
He went on to write:
"There has always been an underlying attraction between the two of us; however, it was never confronted until this year. Before, we could never fathom the idea of being more than just friends, especially because she was involved in a relationship with a friend of mine."
Hmm, I wonder if that friend is as chill as Cooper is about the whole thing. It might not matter, as the Hangover star and his lady love had planned to end their romance come college.
"I realize that we might as well enjoy the time that we have left before we go to college. Because once college hits, our relationship will definitely return to 'best friendship.'"
Oh man, do I really, really hope that Cooper made this clear to Landes before the Philadelphia Daily News decided to run this article.
Intern Bradley Cooper, age 18, wrote in his first @PhillyDailyNews story: "Can best friends who are of the opposite sex hook up with each other without destroying their friendship? In my case, yes . . . so far." Bold. pic.twitter.com/DDyKIFtNqM— tommy rowan (@tommyrowan) January 23, 2018
Hollywood, if you're ever looking for your next romantic comedy, Cooper's friend-dating manifesto is pure gold.
