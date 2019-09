Sex And The City 3 has taken a surprising plot twist. Actress Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbes on the HBO show, announced today that she would be running for governor as a Democrat in the New York primary against current governor Andrew Cuomo, confirming some long-speculated rumors . New Yorkers now have a lot to consider when it comes to making an informed and important choice that perpetuates the democracy upon which our country was built — but first Twitter would like to make some Sex And The City jokes, please.