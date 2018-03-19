Are you a Carrie, a Samantha, a Charlotte, or a Gubernatorial candidate for the state of New York?— Jenny Jaffe (@jennyjaffe) March 19, 2018
When you realize you will never have to answer questions about Sex and the City 3 again. pic.twitter.com/N5unoZ0EMZ— Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) March 19, 2018
Cynthia Nixon takes the subway more in this 2 minute ad than anyone on Sex and the City did in 6 seasons https://t.co/3lJoKRi7fs— Caroline Framke (@carolineframke) March 19, 2018
"She was fed up with New York's education system and women being pushed to the periphery by a political apparatus that dismissed them as convenient votes with inconvenient opinions. And as I sat there, I wondered: was Cynthia Nixon playing Miranda or was Miranda there all along?" pic.twitter.com/0UTngTDnmx— Charlotte Clymer?️? (@cmclymer) March 19, 2018
new york WAS always the fifth character!!! https://t.co/kJoUGF7r2k— rachel handler (@rachel_handler) March 19, 2018
cynthia nixon is gonna be the first person to EGOT where the G stands for governor.— Lizzie Logan (@lizzzzzielogan) March 19, 2018