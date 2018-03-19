Story from TV Shows

Cynthia Nixon Is Running For Governor & Sex And The City Twitter Is LIVING

Kathryn Lindsay
Sex And The City 3 has taken a surprising plot twist. Actress Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbes on the HBO show, announced today that she would be running for governor as a Democrat in the New York primary against current governor Andrew Cuomo, confirming some long-speculated rumors. New Yorkers now have a lot to consider when it comes to making an informed and important choice that perpetuates the democracy upon which our country was built — but first Twitter would like to make some Sex And The City jokes, please.
Nixon announced her candidacy in a thoughtful video that outlined her platform and her commitment to making New York a better place for children and commuters, particularly, and people are loving it. It's not just that the actress is an exciting choice for the job, but it's exactly what we could picture Miranda doing some years down the line, which is why Twitter cannot get enough.
"Are you a Carrie, a Samantha, a Charlotte, or a Gubernatorial candidate for the state of New York?" writer Jenny Jaffe said.
"When you realize you will never have to answer questions about Sex and the City 3 again." Louis Peitzman joked.
"Cynthia Nixon takes the subway more in this 2 minute ad than anyone on Sex and the City did in 6 seasons" writer Caroline Framke commented.
"She was fed up with New York's education system and women being pushed to the periphery by a political apparatus that dismissed them as convenient votes with inconvenient opinions," Human Rights Campaign employee Charlotte Clymer wrote, parodying SATC's first-person format. "And as I sat there, I wondered: was Cynthia Nixon playing Miranda or was Miranda there all along?"
"new york WAS always the fifth character!!!" editor Rachel Handler said.
"cynthia nixon is gonna be the first person to EGOT where the G stands for governor," writer Lizzie Logan said.
But sometimes, a picture says a thousand words:
You can learn more about Cynthia Nixon's campaign on her website.
