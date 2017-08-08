Could Cynthia Nixon Running For Office Lead To A SATC Reunion On The Campaign?

Although 2018 elections are more than a year away, which celebrities might run is already hot gossip. And in the race for New York's governor, there's a surprising potential challenger to Gov. Andrew Cuomo: actress Cynthia Nixon.
Nixon hasn't confirmed that she's considering a gubernatorial run, but regardless, one question on many people's minds is whether Nixon running for office could create a Sex and the City reunion on the campaign trail. The Wall Street Journal first reported on her potential run, saying liberal groups are encouraging her to run and that her associates claim she's considering the possibility (Nixon declined Refinery29's request for comment).
Advertisement
During a Today show appearance Tuesday morning, she didn't reject the possibility when asked. "There are a lot of people who would like me to run," she said. "And I think for a variety of reasons, but I think the number one is education."
The 51-year-old is vocal about her disapproval of how Gov. Cuomo has handled the education budget. "I think that, basically, Gov. Cuomo is short-changing the children of New York state," she said on The View in April, comparing him to the controversial U.S. Education Secretary, Betsy DeVos. "He's not against public schools, but he doesn't like to pay for them."
Nixon doesn't have political experience beyond advocating for public schools for the past 15 years, but she does have name recognition. And her SATC co-stars could add even more star power if they joined her on the campaign trail.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis declined to comment on Nixon's potential bid for office, and Kim Cattrall didn't respond to Refinery29's requests for comment.
But imagine a SATC political reunion. The outfits alone might nudge some fans to the polls. And if anyone will survive the scrutiny female politicians typically (and unfairly) get for their choice of clothing, it's an ex-SATC star.
And the quotes. The possibilities for repurposing famous SATC quotes would be endless.
After news first broke of Nixon's possible political career, Sex and the City fans online seemed more interested in the SATC jokes a Nixon campaign could utilize than her political ideology, so playing up her role in the hit show would likely work to her advantage.
Advertisement
If Cynthia Nixon's campaign slogan isn't "I'm a Miranda" my vote will go elsewhere— Michelle Collins (@michcoll) August 5, 2017
If Cynthia Nixon runs for governor, her slogan better be "Go Get Our Girl."— Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) August 5, 2017
Nixon's co-stars may not be interested in joining the political arena just yet, but getting the SATC gang back together to challenge Gov. Cuomo next year would certainly get New Yorkers' attention. None of the other actresses are very political (at least not publicly), but Parker, Cattrall, and Davis have all criticized President Trump in the past year. So, they aren't afraid to speak out.
As the iconic Carrie Bradshaw once said, "They say nothing lasts forever; dreams change, trends come and go, but friendships never go out of style."
Advertisement