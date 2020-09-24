We Tested Jenna Lyons’ New Beauty Line & This Is Our Honest Opinion

For 27 years at J.Crew, Jenna Lyons curated a beauty look that would come to define American prep: bare skin smattered in sun-kissed freckles, bright coral lipstick swept on without a mirror, and unfussy, bushy brows that pre-dated the Glossier era.
But for Lyons, who just announced her newest venture since leaving the brand in 2017, that was then and this is now. "For J.Crew, the models were fitting into our world, and here in our brand, we are trying to present the model or person the way that we hope they would like to be seen," she tells me.
Lyons, whose new beauty brand Loveseen launched this week, decided to bypass the liquid lipsticks typical of celebrity makeup lines and zero in on a single, personal focus area: false lashes. "I already have a heightened attention to eyelashes because I have none," says Lyons, who was born with a genetic disorder that left her with seven lashes total. "I realized there are so many people who love and want to have big beautiful eyelashes, and it isn’t always straightforward... I thought maybe I could create something to bridge the gap."
Lyons called on her longtime friend and collaborator, makeup artist Troi Ollivierre, to help develop the line, which Lyons says was a lot like creating a fashion collection. "You try something on and look at it, try it on someone else and look at it — you go back, tweak, twist, and change," says Lyons. The biggest challenge for them, she adds, wasn't finding the right glue or fitting the strips to multiple eye shapes — it was doing it over Zoom calls during a global pandemic.
But they succeeded, and the result is a collection of bespoke lash strips designed to flatter all eye shapes, skin tones, and makeup styles. To test their supposed universal appeal, we sent pairs to four of our editors across the country, and these are their honest reviews.
