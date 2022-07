For those new to the brand, Youswim is a British label with the goal to ‘make swimwear that can adapt and change with your body through the many stages of your life’. The brand succeeds in doing so thanks to a magically, malleable material – namely, a super thick and flexible nylon yarn with a ribbed texture that stretches and moves with your body. Currently, the label offers four styles – the Aplomb Eva and Verve – which are each available as a one-piece swimsuit or as a set with high waist cheeky or swim shorts , and in a variety of ‘classic’ shades (earthy neutrals, black or fan favourite pops of lilac and red) or seasonal shades (right now that’s a hot pink, yellow or sea blue). Even better, every stage of making a Youswim suit is produced in the UK. So, that’s weaving the fabric, cutting, dying, sewing and packing the suits in earth-friendly packaging (100% plastic-free, recyclable, home-compostable, reusable and made in the UK and EU using natural inks). Of course, there is a catch. All this goodness does come at a price – a whopping £126 for either a one-piece or bikini to be exact. However, as Youswim also claims, these are supposed to be ‘swimsuits for life’. Care for them properly (the brand has a clear care guide on its website) and these suits will stretch to accommodate weight changes, age changes, puberty and pregnancy.