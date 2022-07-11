9 R29 Editors Review Youswim’s “Seven-Sizes-In-One” Swimwear

It isn’t often that one brand creates such a buzz in the Refinery29 office that the work Slack channel pops off. But, when Youswim reached out to us, offering the chance to try out its innovative "seven-sizes-in-one" swimsuits and bikinis, we couldn't say no.
For those new to the brand, Youswim is a British label with the goal to "make swimwear that can adapt and change with your body through the many stages of your life." The brand succeeds in doing so, thanks to a magically, malleable material — namely, a super-thick and flexible nylon yarn with a ribbed texture that stretches and moves with your body. Currently, the label offers four styles — the Aplomb, Poise, Eva, and Verve — which are each available as a one-piece swimsuit or as a set with high waist, standard waist, cheeky, or swim shorts, and in a variety of "classic" shades (earthy neutrals, black, or fan-favorite pops of lilac and red) or seasonal shades (right now, that’s a hot pink, yellow, or sea blue). Even better, every stage of making a Youswim suit is produced in the U.K. So, that’s weaving the fabric, cutting, dying, sewing, and packing the suits in earth-friendly packaging (100% plastic-free, recyclable, home-compostable, reusable, and made in the U.K. and E.U. using natural inks). Of course, there is a catch. All this goodness does come at a price — around $139 for either a one-piece or bikini. However, as Youswim also claims, these are supposed to be "swimsuits for life." Care for them properly (the brand has a clear care guide on its website) and these suits will stretch to accommodate weight changes, age changes, puberty, and pregnancy.
Truthfully, Youswim suits don’t yet cater to all sizes. Currently, the brand's suits fit U.K. sizes 6 to 18, but the brand is committed to extending its size range and is grappling with the technology to develop a second suit that fits a further seven or more sizes (U.K. 20 to 32+).
Until then though, we were keen to test out Youswim for ourselves. Is this finally the solution to all our summer woes? At $139 a pop, we had to be really sure that they are worth your hard-earned coin.
