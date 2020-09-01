R29 Style Picks: Everything We Want To Wear In September

Out of all the months in the year, September is perhaps the most confusing. While some people are still chasing the last of the summer sun with a weekend getaway to the seaside, others are gearing up for autumn by cracking out their collection of spiced candles and fuzzy blankets.
When it comes to fashion, the month is equally as polarising. Many of us are hanging onto floaty dresses and the rest are welcoming the return of roll neck jumpers. Perhaps the main reason for this styling conundrum is the ever-changing British weather. With heat waves one minute and thunder storms the next, September stands as a month between seasons, meaning we need clothing suitable for both rain and shine.
The easiest way to do this is with a handful of transitional pieces, which can be layered on colder days but are light enough to work for the warmer weather. Good examples include slip dresses to be paired with chunky knits and sandals that look just as cute with socks. But don't fear, if you're struggling to find the perfect pieces to see you into autumn, the R29 team have a few ideas up their sleeves.
From quilted jackets to linen shirts, check out everything the R29 staff are wearing this September…
