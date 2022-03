Overalls, or dungarees, have been around for centuries and are one of those items from fashion history, much like the rubber boot and chore jacket, that began as practical workwear before morphing over time into their current iteration. The term 'dungaree' is said to have transmuted from 'Dungri' , the Hindi name for the Indian village where the hardwearing cloth used to make the garment originated in the 17th century but bib-and-brace overalls can be traced back to the 1890s when Levi Strauss mass-produced the protective workwear. Henry David Lee of Lee Jeans is thought to have been the one to replace suspender buttons with belt loops in 1927. With the bib providing extra pockets, removing the need for tool belts and allowing workers to go hands-free, overalls swept America, from railroads and garages to farmlands and building sites. Meanwhile the item’s working class roots continued to be utilised as a sartorial symbol that the wearer – whether Dexys Midnight Runners, Clint Eastwood or Princess Diana – was down to earth.