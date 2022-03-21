When women entered the workforce during WWI, the dungaree transcended its masculine associations and before long the utilitarian item featured a cinched waist, flared legs and smaller pockets to meet the demand for a more feminine silhouette. With Hollywood stars like Judy Garland and Marilyn Monroe touting a pair, dungarees crossed over from function into fashion. Since then, every decade has fallen for the one-piece, from the linen and wide-legged iterations of the ‘70s loved by Roger Daltrey, to the camp stage look of the ‘80s – a favourite of Elton John and Bananarama. They really came into their own in the ‘90s, though, appearing on a who’s who of entertainment. Kylie borrowed styling tips from her Neighbours character, mechanic Charlene, while girl groups like TLC and Cleopatra wore their dungarees in unison, teamed with chunky kicks and slogan tees. Tupac, Will Smith and Usher proved that, whether worn with a string vest or a flannel shirt, the decade’s silhouette of choice was best donned oversized and with one strap unfastened.