As much as we like to think of summer as a time for dressing to excess, flaunting outfits full of bright shades and clashing patterns, when it comes down to it, most of our warm-weather outfits are primarily concerned with staying cool. Autumn, however, is different. With chillier temperatures and decreasing humidity comes the ability to take more risks with our wardrobes, via strategic layering, non-traditional colours (think: anything but burgundy, mustard, and P.S.L.), and mismatching textures. When you no longer have to take sweat into account, a lot of sartorial doors are unlocked.