If there’s a shopping puzzle, we’re here to help you solve it. Luckily we have many resources right here on our website , plus an exhaustive guide to the myriad office dress codes that you may encounter in 2019. But the job-interview shopping list is an especially tricky one — what you wear on day -1 of work is different from what you’ll wear on day 365. With the help of our recent research and insight from career platforms like The Muse and Fairygodboss , we put together a no-fail shopping list that will give you the peace of mind, so that you can focus on proving yourself to the person sitting on the other side of the desk, and not nervously tugging on your button-down.