Going to that first job interview can be a rollercoaster of emotions — excitement, insecurity, pride, anticipation — and outfitting yourself to meet with a potential employer is a task that will add to this pileup of feels. Obviously, your stellar resume, on-point qualifications, and sparkling wit will win over your prospective new boss, but so much happens in those first few seconds when you and the interviewer lay eyes on each other, so it’s crucial to pay attention to your ‘fit, in addition to how you might fit at the company. “It’s your first impression,” says Jessica Peters of The Muse, an online destination for job seekers, “so you can never overdress.” Solid advice — but how to apply it?
If there’s a shopping puzzle, we’re here to help you solve it. Luckily we have many resources right here on our website, plus an exhaustive guide to the myriad office dress codes that you may encounter in 2019. But the job-interview shopping list is an especially tricky one — what you wear on day -1 of work is different from what you’ll wear on day 365. With the help of our recent research and insight from career platforms like The Muse and Fairygodboss, we put together a no-fail shopping list that will give you the peace of mind, so that you can focus on proving yourself to the person sitting on the other side of the desk, and not nervously tugging on your button-down.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.