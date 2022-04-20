At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
When Harry Met Sally is one of the best romantic films, for many reasons. It was the first movie to spark public debate about whether men and women can ever be just friends; it was created by the witty and beloved journalist, writer and filmmaker Nora Ephron; there's that Katz diner scene; and Meg Ryan's wardrobe is pitch-perfect — particularly for autumnal sartorial inspiration.
When Harry Met Sally is one of the best romantic films, for many reasons. It was the first movie to spark public debate about whether men and women can ever be just friends; it was created by the witty and beloved journalist, writer and filmmaker Nora Ephron; there's that Katz diner scene; and Meg Ryan's wardrobe is pitch-perfect — particularly for autumnal sartorial inspiration.
These outfit looks have now become the focus for many Tiktok fashionistas, who have dubbed the style #megryanfall. Recreating the actress's best looks on all different body types, the tag now has 3.6 million views and it shows no signs of slowing down as we head into high autumn.
Featuring cosy knitted jumpers, velvet party dresses and geography teacher corduroy blazers, the film's style feels less 1989 and more 2022. Click through to see the pieces we're wearing inspired by (arguably) the best rom-com of all time.