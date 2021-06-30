Have you heard? The rom com is back! Hallelujah!
This is all excellent news as my writing partner Sarah Breen and I sit down to adapt our book Oh My God, What A Complete Aisling for the big screen. Our Aisling has been described as "the Irish Bridget Jones" and my God those are big shoes (or knickers) to fill. Who among us has not clutched a glass of chardonnay to their bosom while keening along to "All By Myself", inspired by Bridget and her shambolic ways?
Bridget taught us that being a bit of a shambles is quite alright, and we've learned many a lesson from these other rom com queens too...