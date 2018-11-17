Have you heard? The rom com is back! Hallelujah! Netflix has led the charge this year, with two of its most successful original releases (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and Set It Up) cracking the formula and becoming instant classics of the genre. Meanwhile Book Club, featuring a dream elder stateswomen cast of Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Mary Steenburgen and Candice Bergen, was a box office hit and Crazy Rich Asians became the top-grossing rom com of the past 10 years.
This is all excellent news as my writing partner Sarah Breen and I sit down to adapt our book Oh My God, What A Complete Aisling for the big screen. Our Aisling has been described as "the Irish Bridget Jones" and my God those are big shoes (or knickers) to fill. Who among us has not clutched a glass of chardonnay to their bosom while keening along to "All By Myself", inspired by Bridget and her shambolic ways?
Bridget taught us that being a bit of a shambles is quite alright, and we've learned many a lesson from these other rom com queens too...