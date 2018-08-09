Wu and Yeoh are perfectly cast in this at-odds relationship, and share crackling chemistry that often threatens to overshadow the romantic relationship they’re fighting over. The latter, who rose to global fame in the 1990s as a martial arts star, nails the steely-spined posture of the very rich mother who thinks she’s protecting her only son from a gold digger — but you can tell there’s a well-contained vulnerability simmering underneath that poised exterior. Wu, on the other hand, balances the wide-eyed sweetness required for the role with the same sharp wit that she skilfully deploys in Fresh Off The Boat, giving Rachel more of an edge than one usually expects from an ingenue. She’s out of her element, sure, but she’s not going to wait around for the mice to make her over and get her to the ball. As for Golding, he nails the suave charm of a man who’s been born to expect everything to go his way, but is also a genuinely nice guy who looks amazing in a suit.