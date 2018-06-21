Not quite. Sure, Set It Up does contain all the quintessential elements of a romantic comedy. There’s a memorable meet-cute: Harper (Zoey Deutch) and Charlie (Glen Powell), two attractive New Yorkers in their 20s, meet in the lobby of an office building where they both work as assistants for equally tyrannical bosses, played by Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs. The assistant duo concocts a scheme reminiscent of the ones found in screwball comedies like It Happened One Night: Harper and Charlie decide to set up their bosses so they can benefit with an ounce more free time. She calls it a “Cyrano.” He calls it Parent Trapping, referencing the “Lindsay Lohan classic.” There’s a memorable pre-kiss speech and references to Romeo and Juliet. Finally, as, the humour outweighs the romance. “I would almost say that this is a com-rom,” she said.