Holiday dressing is a true art form. From glam cocktail parties to casual mulled wine tastings, office Christmas dos to NYE extravaganzas, the sheer number of events — each requiring a different dress code, of course — is enough to stump the most seasoned dresser.
What you really need is one collection that ticks all the boxes. Enter: the new holiday line from Michael Michael Kors — MK’s diffusion line, dedicated to combining the brand’s timeless designs with cutting-edge trends. Here, party girl sequins and bold animal prints sit pretty alongside cosy cashmere knits and winter-ready puffer jackets.
If you're already stressing over your packed social calendar and wondering what on earth you’re going to wear for the season ahead, we’ve rounded up the best of MMK. Read on for 12 stylish picks for social butterflies and sofa surfers alike.
