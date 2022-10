6 Coat Trends That Will Up Your Autumn Outerwear

This year, for coat trends , we’re taking a nod from the runways of Chloé and Khaite for newness in bomber jackets and all-leather looks, Prada for puffer jackets reimagined in cosy knits, and Etro for the latest in shearling. Plus, nixing the idea that neutrals must rule your winter wardrobe — welcome colourblocked pieces and less traditional hues like icy lavender, steel blue, and winter white for a refresh on your rotation. In terms of aesthetics, whether you’re looking to lean into punk or test out a retro-inspired ski look, there’s plenty to play with this season.