6 Coat Trends That Will Up Your Autumn Outerwear

Kendall Becker, Ebony-Renee Baker
It’s just about that time of year once again –– we’re swapping out linen dresses for autumn’s biggest trends, planning New Year’s Eve getaways, and curating the perfect shopping list for fashion’s favourite time of year. Admittedly, colder temperatures and greyer days aren’t exactly known for sparking excitement per se, but there never fails to be plenty to look forward to in terms of style –– and the one item that’s guaranteed to top your list? A stylish new coat.
This year, for coat trends, we’re taking a nod from the runways of Chloé and Khaite for newness in bomber jackets and all-leather looks, Prada for puffer jackets reimagined in cosy knits, and Etro for the latest in shearling. Plus, nixing the idea that neutrals must rule your winter wardrobe — welcome colourblocked pieces and less traditional hues like icy lavender, steel blue, and winter white for a refresh on your rotation. In terms of aesthetics, whether you’re looking to lean into punk or test out a retro-inspired ski look, there’s plenty to play with this season.
Below, discover the six coat trends that are sure to heat up your outerwear rotation for the colder months ahead.
Colourblocked Coats

Not ready to commit to a head-to-toe bright hue or all-over print? Then the colour-block trend is for you. Keep it simple with blocked neutrals or dare to try a style with an array of shades for a patchwork-feeling look that adheres to fashion’s affinity for nostalgia. 
Bomber Jackets

Shearling Reimagined

Leather Trench Coats

Channeling the edgier energy of the season, the longline leather trench is a chic addition to anyone’s arsenal. Keep it classic with a butter-leather black option or test out a trend-forward croc print in an alternate colourway for a fashion girl-approved twist. 
Knit Puffer Jacket

The puffer jacket went from practical to statement this season. This year, the newest update to the style is the knit puffer. The cosy fabrication feels fresh yet aligned as a natural evolution to the cold-weather style.
Coat-Scarf Hybrids

