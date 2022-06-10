Story from Fashion

ICYMI, Everyone’s Wearing These Bags Right Now

Ebony-Renee Baker
Designed by Kristine Romano.
Jumbo tote bags have been the talk of the R29 office of late. Not just your average shopper or mum bag, though. We're fangirling over mega-oversized, textured totes that are guaranteed to fit your laptop, water bottle, gym kit and all the other bits and bobs you need throughout the day.
Whether quilted, padded, faux leather or metallic, we're ready to sub in one of these massive carryalls for our tote bag-filled tote bag (you all have one too, right?).
If you're looking for a jumbo tote that suits you, here are 10 hand-selected pieces that we're loving right now.
