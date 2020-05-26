We may not be using handbags nearly as much as we did before lockdown (what did we even keep in them before all this?) but there's one accessory we've been pretty reliant on over the past few months: the shopper. You may have been supporting local businesses and buying your groceries from pubs and restaurants that have pivoted to become takeaway farmers' markets, or maybe you're just hitting big Sainsbury's every other weekend to minimise queuing and maximise personal space.
Either way, if you're anything like us, every time you reach for your grotty, holey and discoloured tote (most likely stamped with a cringeworthy slogan from the random event where you picked it up) you think, I must replace this. But life moves fast and despite being at home almost 24/7, who has the time to research nice tote bags?
Fear not, friends, for we've done the legwork and found the most aesthetically pleasing bags that will hold all your essentials and won't leave you feeling embarrassed in the queue at Aldi. Maybe, just maybe, you'll be using them to pack a beach towel, beer and a book sometime in the not-too-distant future. For now, happy shopping, folks!