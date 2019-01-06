You remember the bag. It sat in the car between the driver and passenger seat, always by your mum’s side as she chauffeured you to school on her way to work. It wasn’t huge, but it was big enough to hold a wealth of necessities for everyone in your family, and it was equipped with seemingly endless pockets and dividers to keep everything organised. Tissues, plasters, biscuits, a bottle of water, extra socks, chapstick, sunglasses, disinfectant — the solution to every problem was contained in that (roughly) 11" x 14" vessel. Your mum set the bar high for this item: it had to be easy to clean, in a colour that complemented everything in her wardrobe, with a strap long enough to sling over her shoulder with ease. It also had to have a secure closure to keep all of her precious essentials safely in place.