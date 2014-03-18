Skip navigation!
Best Laptop Bags
Shopping
17 Laptop Bags You'll Actually Want To Use
by
Ray Lowe
More from Best Laptop Bags
Tech
We're Obsessing Over This Gorg MacBook Case
Holly E. Thomas
Mar 18, 2014
Shopping
14 Cute Bags To Improve Your Commute
Vanessa Golembewski
Sep 30, 2013
Shopping
Keep Your Laptop Dent-Free With These 10 So-Chic Cases
Jada Wong
Aug 21, 2013
DIY
You Can Do It! Make A Cool Laptop Case This Weekend
We just recently discovered Fabric Paper Glue, a DIY blog that's the brainchild adorable local artist Mandy Pellegrin, and we're a little obsessed.
by
Holly E. Thomas
San Francisco
Snag The Ultimate Laptop Bag (Perfect For Holiday Travel) At 40% Off
Natalie Goel from Like Fresh Laundry with the Savoy bag, now $131.75, and Taylor Sterling from Sterling Style with the O.G., now $250.75. Photo:
by
Katie Hintz-Zambrano
Shopping
8 Chic And Smart Computer Satchels We Want Bad!
Let's be real — some of life's little necessities can be pretty hard to chic-ify. We're thinking of the case we stash our glasses in, the socks we slip
by
Holly E. Thomas
Politics
Window Shopper: Mariele Ivy's Rustic-Chic Laptop Case
If there's one thing a tech- and style-savvy San Francisco girl needs, it's a good laptop case. And jewelry designer Mariele Ivy is delivering with her
by
Katie Hintz-Zambrano
Politics
New Laptop Bags That Are Actually Cute
Ready to ditch that laptop case you've been lugging around in addition to your It-bag-of-the-moment? We don't blame you. Conventional, industrial-looking
by
Taylor Starr
Politics
Liberty of London and Apple Get Together To Gussy Up Our Tech Toys
Calling all gadget queens. Liberty of London, the veteran fabric-cum-fashion house, has partnered up with Apple to create a fresh, comprehensive range of
by
Christina Lomeli
Shopping
3 NOT-So-Standard Laptop Cases To Tote Your Comp In Style
With summer come vacations, and with vacations come traveling and lugging your belongings to and fro. Wherever you're going this season, we can only guess
by
Alexandra Andrade
