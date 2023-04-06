Are Herschel’s Luggage & Backpacks Worth The $$$? We Investigate

As far as travel bags go, Herschel Supply Company is in a pretty iconic league of its own. The Canadian accessories brand is known for its collection of timeless and highly durable backpacks, characterized by a distinctive white Herschel logo tag and red-and-white striped lining — both design features that have since inspired countless imitators.
What you might not be as familiar with is Herschel's foray into proper travel goods: the brand just debuted a collection of hardshell luggage in four sizes (Carry-On, Large Carry-On, Medium, and Large) and five cheerful colorways. And just as you might expect, the suitcases are already getting lots of hype. But how do these cool-looking rollers, which starts at $225 for a carry-on, stack up on an IRL journey — and are they actually worth the price tag? There is only one way to find out.
Keep reading for our honest reviews on four of Herschel’s travel bestsellers, including the iconic Little America Backpack, a duffel bag, and the newly launched hardshell suitcases.
Reviewer: Sarah Crow, Affiliate Director
Honest Thoughts: Like many New Yorkers, pretty much everything I own is black, from my clothing to my luggage. And while that’s largely fine from a style perspective (sorry, pastel lovers), it’s not exactly ideal when you’re trying to fish your bag out of the sea of obsidian circling the baggage carousel at JFK. That’s why I was so delighted when my Herschel hardshell suitcase arrived in all of its highlighter yellow cheer. The 27-inch bag, which is comprised of 70% recycled polycarbonate (repurposed from old road barriers) and 30% first-use polycarbonate, isn’t just nice to look at, though — it’s a great choice for anyone like me who’s less than delicate with their luggage.
I took the suitcase with me on a weekend trip to the country and it didn’t get so much as a scuff after being thrown into the back of my car under other bags, rolled across muddy, rocky terrain, and, of course, kicked by my clumsy feet in motorcycle boots throughout the trip. And despite its hardy exterior, the bag is surprisingly light, making it a breeze to carry, even when fully packed.
What I liked even more than sturdiness, however, was its interior organization. While many suitcases have dividers that keep your belongings separate between sides, this is the first bag I’ve owned that has multiple compartments within said divider. For the weekend I used the suitcase, this meant I had a perfect place to stash a delicate purse and a cashmere sweater without worrying about either getting snagged on another item in the bag. All in all, I only have good things to say about this bag and see it being my go-to luggage for the foreseeable future — I’m starting to think that yellow might be my color, after all. The brand also sells the suitcase in light blue, rose, gray, and black, in Carry-On, Large Carry-On, and an elongated Large Check-In sizes.
Reviewer: Venus Wong, Senior Travel Writer
Honest Thoughts: As a chronic overpacker, I’ve always wanted to test out a Little America, the signature backpack from Herschel. Though the product was originally designed for mountaineers, the forgiving silhouette (with a maximum capacity of 25 liters) renders it a solid contender for both everyday commuting and longer trips. I’m very picky about the shape and material of my backpacks: leather gets a veto from me, since the material is weighty to begin with and it doesn’t stretch out enough to accommodate any extra shopping. I also want the backpack to have the same depth measurement from top to bottom, so you can cram in as much stuff as possible and still be able to seal the bag shut. The Little America scores top points from me in that regard. The boxy, long rectangular shape has plenty of give, and the drawstring design allows for stuffing it up to the brim with no zippers bursting at the seam.
I wore the Standard size on two very full-on day trips, and I was very happy with its quality as a travel companion. The canvas material has a well-made, slightly glossy finish that held up really well in bad weather. My backpack got rained on during my walk to the subway station from the office, but it had already air-dried (with no water spots visible) before I even got off the train. I also appreciated the two side pockets for stowing water bottles and umbrellas. The generous space was super useful: I was able to pack in three paperback books, a lunch box, a bunch of makeup products, my 13-inch laptop (it can accommodate screens up to 15 inches), and still have enough room to stuff an entire long puffer coat inside the bag when I got warm. Despite the bag being quite tall, it didn't appear massive on me, thanks to the chic, strappy exterior.
The most impressive part was how the ergonomic air mesh padding and sturdy straps pulled massive weight — literally — off my shoulders and back. I was only aware of how heavy all my stuff was when I removed the backpack off my body with my arms. I can totally see why this is a trusted item for campers and adventurers. The only critique I have? I could use an extra, more secure zipped pocket on the outside of the bag. I felt a bit unsure about putting my keys and wallet on the sole outer compartment with snap buttons, even though it provided me easy access.
Reviewer: Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
Honest Thoughts: I have one go-to duffel bag that I use for weekend trips, but it can sometimes be a bit small for my needs. So when I need to pack more than usual, I have to switch to my hard carry-on luggage, which seems excessive to me. So I was excited to try the Herschel Novel Duffle, hoping it would be the perfect in-between size. (And with nearly 700 reviews and a 4.5 out of 5-star rating on site, I was very hopeful).
I chose the standard size in the black and tan color combo because it looks timeless (and because I didn’t want to stress about stains). The material feels sturdy and durable, and I like that I have the option to add on the detachable shoulder strap. I used the duffle for a short weekend trip by car to visit my family, and it was easy to carry and travel with, especially with the padded strap.
But the real selling point for me was the side shoe compartment. I always have to bring a second bag for extra pairs of shoes or slippers, and I figured this would solve my dilemma. To my delight, it was able to fit a pair of booties and, separately, a pair of chunky platform Uggs. The shoes fill up the fabric slip and sit at the bottom of the duffel. During the warmer months, I have no doubt that I’ll be able to fit two to three pairs of sandals in the compartment all at once. (Plus, it can serve as a makeshift laundry bag, which I indeed used it as, throwing some dirty clothes into it to keep them separate from everything else.)
The duffle is also very roomy. I was able to pack shoes, slippers, a few outfits, a makeup bag, and my laptop comfortably into it. My only qualm is that I wish there were one or two more internal or external pockets to help keep my items better organized and tidy. But overall, I’m happy with it and know it’ll be my new go-to when I need to pack slightly heavier for weekend trips.
Reviewer: Marshall Bright, Affiliate Editor
Honest Thoughts: I was hoping this hip pack would be the perfect daypack for a trip to Japan recently, but it was just a tad on the smaller size. I was too nervous to just throw in my bills and cards, and you would definitely need something closer to a cardholder or very small zip-around wallet to go in here. I did test out its capacity when I was back home, and it fits my keys, phone, and AirPods like a dream, and I could definitely toss in sunglasses, lip balm, etc. This is definitely ideal for the very lightweight traveler or for quick trips outside of the house, like dog walks. The one day I did use it for an evening outing (risking going cashless and had a credit card and ID in the bag), I did appreciate how free my arms were and how little my shoulder ached. I would totally use this to run to the gym or go on a hike, or even as a smaller bag at the airport, so I’m not toting a shoulder bag and purse.
I will say looks-wise, I appreciate that it has a kind of utilitarian charm to it. It’s not sporty, which is not my vibe, but it’s not high fashion either and can be thrown on with anything. It fits perfectly in Herschel Supply Company’s retro-inspired meets modern minimalist vibe. I’ve had a backpack from the brand in the past, and the hip pack was also a perfectly sized-down version of it, down to the heavy-duty (but aesthetically pleasing) zipper and thick, tear-resistant fabric. There’s even a slight amount of padding on the back, like with a nice backpack, for comfort. You can also totally wear it on your back or front, or, if you wanna go full old school, on your hip. I’ll opt for the side-to-front option, since it lets me access my essentials easily.
