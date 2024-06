The Best Lululemon Bag For Every Activity & Occasion

The Everywhere Belt Bag is no doubt the most well-known and beloved Lululemon bag out there, with the original 1L size and style averaging a 4.6 star rating from over 23.4K customers. The sleek fanny-pack-meets-sling-bag style has become a closet staple for many, whether they’re running errands, attending concerts, or travelling. Because of its popularity, there are now many iterations of the belt bag, from extra large and extra mini sizes to clear plastic ones, perfect for summer festivals and baseball games. The brand also offers additional belt bag styles if you’re looking for something off the beaten path.