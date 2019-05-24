The metallic trend has expanded its colour palette for summer and quite frankly, we’re here for it.
When we think metallics, the glamour of the red carpet jumps to mind. In the '8os, Prince wore an unforgettable glistening aubergine blazer at the Purple Rain premiere; three decades later, at the 2016 BBMAs, Madonna paid tribute to the star in shimmering purple brocade. Donatella Versace enlisted the help of some A-list friends for the Diamonds Are Forever Gala, further cementing Kate and Naomi's fashion icon status with metallic chainmail slips. And let's not forget Charlize Theron's Gucci moment at the Oscars in 2004.
But why are we so invested in the trend once again? According to Browns Fashion womenswear buyer Holly Tenser, we can't get enough of retro styling. "The return to the '70s, '80s and generally excess when it comes to accessories has spurred on this resurgence. Paco Rabanne has had a huge comeback over the last few seasons. Brands such as Area from New York are showcasing metallics across their bags, shoes and accessories and creating a new type of glamour and decadence. The biggest metallic pieces have been in the bag world. In the past few months we’ve seen increased interest in the chainmail and sequin styles from Paco Rabanne, alongside their apparel looks." So how do we style it for everyday life, and as warmer weather sets in? "I really love a metallic shoe to style a simple outfit," says Tenser. "I think this always looks great in the summer."
On the SS19 runways, designers dabbled with textures, playfully clashing metallics with pops of colour. Hedi Slimane revived the trend at Celine with his classic cool girl approach, coupling silver tones with boxy leather staples and sturdy boots. Rodarte entwined delicate florals and lace in its summer alternative and Louis Vuitton brought medieval chic to our attention.
Still unsure? Fear not, we've picked out some of the brightest pieces that will slot easily into your wardrobe. You'll be living out your best Rocketman fantasies all summer long.