But why are we so invested in the trend once again? According to Browns Fashion womenswear buyer Holly Tenser, we can't get enough of retro styling. "The return to the '70s, '80s and generally excess when it comes to accessories has spurred on this resurgence. Paco Rabanne has had a huge comeback over the last few seasons. Brands such as Area from New York are showcasing metallics across their bags, shoes and accessories and creating a new type of glamour and decadence. The biggest metallic pieces have been in the bag world. In the past few months we’ve seen increased interest in the chainmail and sequin styles from Paco Rabanne, alongside their apparel looks." So how do we style it for everyday life, and as warmer weather sets in? "I really love a metallic shoe to style a simple outfit," says Tenser. "I think this always looks great in the summer."