Eva Mendes Shared A Graphic Photo Of Her Most Recent Skin Procedure

After decades in the industry, Eva Mendes still keeps one of the lowest profiles in Hollywood. We almost never see the actress and designer on a red carpet, though we occasionally get a peek into her personal life via an acceptance speech by her husband, Ryan Gosling , or through a candid post on her personal Instagram page. In the ever-private star's most recent post, fans just got a close-up — and very intimate — look into her beauty routine, which includes a unique, non-invasive injectable procedure