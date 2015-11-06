Is Threading The New Facelift?

From classic botox, to facial massages, facelifts, and fillers like Juvederm, there are a host of different treatments and products on the market that claim to stave off aging and the inevitable wrinkles that come with time. But one concept that you've probably never heard of (we hadn't either) is threading — and no, we're not talking about for your eyebrows.
According to Goop: "inserting a tiny — sometimes barbed —thread into the face (or knees, or neck, or…) and carefully pulling up the skin to create a natural-looking lift that’s not at all Botox-y" will eliminate lines, while still allowing you to show emotion. Intrigued? Disgusted? All of the above? Read ahead.
The site first spoke with Maurice Dray, MD, a gerontologist in Europe who performs a (non-FDA approved) procedure he calls sugar threading, which involves "inserting sugar-based threads into the skin for a facelifting effect that lasts two years." As Dr. Dray explains, the thread, which melts three to four weeks after the procedure, can be inserted into any sagging area of the body (so the face, neck, breasts, and arms) and "helps to create fibrous tissue and to stimulate new skin tissue." The procedure typically takes up to 30 minutes, and can cost $1,850 for a neck treatment. Dr. Dray claims it is "painless and straightforward to put in."
Woffles Wu, MD, is another plastic surgeon Goop spoke with, who heralds this facelift alternative in Singapore. His treatment, which goes by the name of The Woffles Lift, is, in his words: "the most innovative approach to facelifting in the last 100 years." He uses a special Woffles Thread that, over time, "elicit a fibrous capsule reaction around them which creates bands of fibrosis or 'new ligaments' that hold the skin envelope to the underlying fascial structures." The procedure also takes about 30 minutes, and patients can expect a recovery time of three to four days. The Woofles Lift is quite pricey compared to sugar threading, and will set you back up to $11,000 for a full mid-face and upper neck lift. Yikes.
Still a little grossed out? Us, too. The treatments have yet to make it over to the U.S., but we're sure it's just a matter of time before threading takes on a whole different cosmetic meaning here as well.
We've reached out to a dermatologist on our end and will update this post when we hear back.
