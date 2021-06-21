Khloe Kardashian Admits The Plastic Surgery She’s Had Done

During last night's final episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, The Reunion Part 2, Khloe Kardashian was in the hot seat. During the hour-long special, host Andy Cohen asked all of the cast members probing questions. When speaking directly to Khloé, he asked about all the drama, from Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal, to the hurtful commentary regarding her paternity, and the intense public scrutiny surrounding her appearance, and how it's changed over the series 20-season run.
Getting into the actual facial procedures she's had done, Khloé set the record straight. "Everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant,'" she explained, and quickly added: "I’ve had one nose job."
While Khloé doesn't add context around exactly when she had the rhinoplasty, she caveats that she's never tried to hide it, claiming that Cohen is the first interview to ask her about it directly. "Everyone gets so upset, like, why don’t I talk about it," Khloé continued. "No one's ever asked me. You're the first person that’s ever asked me in an interview about my nose."
In addition to her nose surgery, the reality-show star and Good American founder adds that she's also tried a few other, less-invasive skin treatments over the years. "I've done, sure, injections," she says, likely speaking about fillers, as opposed to Botox. "Not really Botox — I've responded horribly to Botox," she adds.
If the tell-all interview taught us anything, it's that the Kardashian family is human. Given their level of fame, people will always have their own thoughts, opinions, and Kardashian-Jenner conspiracy theories. But when it comes to separating fact from gossip, the most reliable source is always straight from the horse's mouth.