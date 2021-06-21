Jenner had claimed that Woods wanted to send Khloé an apology letter, but Khloé said she had never received one. Besides that request, however, Jenner explained that she and Woods are no longer friends. “When we were friends, we never thought that we wouldn't be friends, it was kind of an overnight thing. [...] When she did something to my family, it felt like she did something, you know, to me," she said.