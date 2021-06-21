The Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion definitely promised to be full of drama — and delivered in that area — but it also provided a forum for the family to clear up some popular public misconceptions. One in particular was Khloé Kardashian’s relationship with Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s former best friend who was involved in a cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloé's daughter, True.
While Khloé revealed that she hasn't spoken with Woods since she and Thompson were seen kissing at a party in 2019, she wanted to note that a "huge misconception" was that she only forgave her ex and not Woods.
"I don’t have any grudge against Jordyn," Khloé said. "I think people make mistakes, people live, and they learn and I forgive both parties. How could I forgive Tristan and not Jordyn? That sounds asinine in my opinion.”
She added: “I do forgive Jordyn, or else I would be a prisoner in my life. I have to forgive these people for me, and it’s up to them to forgive themselves and to be accountable and learn and hopefully don’t repeat these same cycles that they’re doing."
Kim interjected however to "keep it real," emphasizing that the fact that her sister and Thompson share a daughter, 3-year-old True, anchors him more to the family than Woods ever could. The NBA player has remained close to Khloé and the Kardashian-Jenners despite the fact that he's faced multiple allegations of cheating.
"Tristan has a baby with Khloé,” Kim said. “Tristan will always be in our lives one way or another. … If there’s no babies and shit goes down, like, sorry.”
Jenner had claimed that Woods wanted to send Khloé an apology letter, but Khloé said she had never received one. Besides that request, however, Jenner explained that she and Woods are no longer friends. “When we were friends, we never thought that we wouldn't be friends, it was kind of an overnight thing. [...] When she did something to my family, it felt like she did something, you know, to me," she said.
But Khloé repeatedly told her sister that she wouldn't have an issue if they wanted to become friends again. "My sisters matter way more to me than any grudge or issue that I would have with another individual," Khloé said. "And, if I can allow Tristan back into my life, I need to allow the same forgiveness and acceptance of other people."