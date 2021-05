Tristan Thompson Sends Cease & Desist Letters Amid Cheating Allegations

This is not the first time that Thompson has been embroiled in a cheating scandal: The first was in 2018 with Instagram model Lani Blair, just days before his girlfriend was due to give birth to their daughter, True; The other happened a year later and involved Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods . However, the allegations this time feel particularly jarring for anyone watching the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. In the upcoming episodes, which were shot in September 2020, Thompson and Kardashian are in a good place and even considering having a second child together . And just last month, Kardashian posted a mysterious might-be-an-engagement ring picture , leading many to believe the two were once again a serious couple.