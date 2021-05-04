Tristan Thompson Sends Cease & Desist Letters Amid Cheating Allegations

After accusing Tristan Thompson of cheating on Khloé Kardashian with her, a woman named Sydney Chase, as well as the podcast she appeared on to share her allegations, have been served cease and desist letters by Thompson's lawyer, Marty Singer.
The cease and desist to the No Jumper podcast reportedly claims that social media influencer Chase made “numerous false and defamatory statements” about Thompson on the episode in which she appeared. “You recklessly allowed Ms. Chase to make outlandish false statements about my client on the podcast without seeking to verify her claims in any way."
Advertisement
Adam John Grandmaison, host of No Jumper, told Page Six on May 4 that he re-uploaded an edited version of the original April 22 episode after receiving the letter. “Yeah, we got a cease and desist and deleted it,” Grandmaison said. “Honestly, I wouldn’t have posted it in the first place if I knew it was going to mess up a relationship.”
In the original interview, Chase said Thompson “told [her] he was not in a relationship anymore” and the two “talked … hung out multiple times … went out together, everything.” She also claimed he told her he was single even though he was with Khloé Kardashian at the time. “It happened and then I found out he was not single, and I cut him off.”
“It is obvious that you are a liar,” the letter to Chase reportedly reads. “…Your claim that you had a relationship with Mr. Thompson is pure fiction. The purported texts you claim exist are equally fictitious, and they put words in my client’s mouth that he never said that are contrary to his thoughts and feelings. This is defamatory.”
After the podcast aired and went viral, Chase continued to double down on her allegations on TikTok, and even claimed Thompson contacted her again after the interview aired. “Yes the Tristan rumors are true … The last time we had contact — besides when he messaged me after finding out about the interview, it was the day after his daughter’s birthday party,” she said in a April 27 post. In the same video, she also apologized for “[disclosing] personal information about Tristan,” adding “that’s not okay and I shouldn’t have done that.” She claimed that the two had met back in November, but she “then found out he was in a relationship and ended things.”
Advertisement
Kardashian hasn’t directly responded to the claims, but shared affirmations that seemed like pointed remarks on her Instagram during the days that followed Chase’s incendiary interview. “People who don’t hesitate to share a kind word or do a good deed to brighten someone else’s day are the best kind of people,” read the quote she shared by Sonia Sabnis.
This is not the first time that Thompson has been embroiled in a cheating scandal: The first was in 2018 with Instagram model Lani Blair, just days before his girlfriend was due to give birth to their daughter, True; The other happened a year later and involved Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods. However, the allegations this time feel particularly jarring for anyone watching the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. In the upcoming episodes, which were shot in September 2020, Thompson and Kardashian are in a good place and even considering having a second child together. And just last month, Kardashian posted a mysterious might-be-an-engagement ring picture, leading many to believe the two were once again a serious couple.
Refinery29 reached out to Thompson and Chase for comment.