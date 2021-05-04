Kim Kardashian “Feels Like A Loser” In New KUWTK Teaser

Somehow, we're halfway through the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and it still feels like so much needs to be resolved before we can properly say our goodbyes. Judging by the E! reality series' new mid-season farewell, however, we still have a lot of drama and tears to get through before then.
The show has so far kept details about the events leading up to Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's inevitable split pretty vague, but it seems we'll soon see Kim grapple with the dissolution of her marriage (she officially filed for divorce in February 2021). In the clip, Kim breaks down into tears as she says, "I feel like a loser, you know?" and in the next, her mother Kris and she decide that Kim is ready to put the tumult of the past few years behind her, be "happy," and move forward.
At the same time, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson work through their options in terms of having a second child. Khloé considers trying surrogacy like her sister Kim, but still isn't confident that it's the right choice for her. And especially now, as Thompson faces new cheating claims, it seems their road to expanding their family together might not be as smooth as they had hoped.
We just learned that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick had planned on getting back together when the show was filmed in September, but it seems Kourtney still doesn't believe that her ex has changed. "I'm not going to be made to feel guilty when the things that I've asked of you haven't been done," she tells Disick.
And then there's the fact that the show is ending after 20 season, which it seems none of the family members are ready to accept just yet. Kendall Jenner, who was young child when the show first aired, says she can't imagine her life without the reality series. And in another heartfelt moment, Kardashian matriarch Kris even sheds a tear.
How will all of this drama get tied up? If anyone can find a way, it's the Kardashians. We'll soon find out how — Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on E!